Police operatives in Nigeria have successfully rescued an American citizen who was confined in a Lagos hotel where she was held against her wish for over a year.

Frank Mba, spokesperson for the Police Command said in a statement that t he victim who hails from Washington DC, USA and is a retired civil servant in the US, arrived Nigeria on 13th February, 2019 on a visit to one Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, a 34 years old, a native of Ikeduru LGA of Imo State whom she met on Facebook.

But she was however rescued by Police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Ogun State Annex following information received from a patriotic and civic minded Nigerian in the Meran area of Lagos State.

The rescue of the American lady is coming on the heels of a similar case of abducted Philippino lady who was lured to Nigeria by her supposed lover whom she equally met on Facebook.

According to the Police, investigations revealed that Obiaku, a graduate of Business Administration and Management and an internet fraudster who has defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public both locally and internationally deliberately lured the victim into the country under the pretext of love and deceitfully married her on 15th May, 2019.

The Police added that he subsequently held her captive in a hotel and extorted monies amounting to a total of 48,000-USD from her.

“He forcefully collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of fifteen (15) months.