10 suspected pirates docked

10 suspected pirates docked

Monday, July 13, 2020 4:22 pm


FILE: pirates on waterway

By Akin Kuponiyi

Ten suspected pirates were today, Monday, 13 July, arraigned before a Federal high court in Lagos south west Nigeria for hijacking  a fishing vessel, named FV Hai Lu Feng II, belonging to Haina Fishing Company.

The 10 defendants, alleged to be resident in Nigeria, are Frank Abaka, Jude Ebaragha, Shina Alolo, Joshua Iwiki, David Akinseye, Ahmed Toyin, Shobajo Saheed, Adekole Philip, Matthew Masi and Bright Agbedeyi.

In a three- count charge proffered against them by the office  of the Attorney General of the Federation,  the defendants sometimes in May this year while armed with weapons, were alleged to have committed an illegal act of violence against the crew on board of FV Hai Lu Feng II, a fishing vessel belonging to Haina Fishery Company, by putting them in fear in order to take control of the vessel on the international water at Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, thereby violating Section 3 of Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019 and were liable to be punished under Section 2 of the same Act.

The defendants, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The presiding Judge, Ayokunle Faji, while adjourning the case till 15 July 2020 for the hearing of the defendants’ bail applications and commencement of trial,  ordered that they should be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Navy, which brought them to court amidst heavy security.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Dapo Olorunyomi of Nigeria, 3 others win 2020 International Press Freedom Awards
    22 mins ago

    Oh No, North Again!
    22 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lagos records 12 deaths within 24 hours- NCDC
    31 mins ago

    Alleged libel: Malami gives Sahara Reporters 7-day ultimatum
    42 mins ago

    Police seize 10 AK47 rifles from suspected gunrunners in Taraba
    49 mins ago

    Wadume: Court admits 6 guns as evidence
    2 hours ago

    Court sentences hairstylist to 20 years in prison for rape, others
    2 hours ago

    I will return total peace to Plateau before leaving office – Lalong