Buhari approves new boards for NLNG, BGT

Monday, July 13, 2020 9:12 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the newly reconstituted board of Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas(NLNG) and Bonny Gas Transport Limited ( BGT).

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja  on Monday.

He said that the current board members had been in office since 2005, hence the need for new people to bring new ideas in the system.

According to him, the new board members for the NLNG include Dr Edmund Daukoru as Chaiman, Mr Henry lkem-Obih as a Member and Dr Rabiu Sulaiman as a Member.

Other Members include the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Bitrus Nabasu.

He also said that Daukoru was also approved as the President of the Board of BST while Doyin Akinyanju and Abdul Abba are members.

The minister noted that Kyari and Nabasu were also members of the board.

“I will like to use this opportunity to thank the chairman and other outgoing board  members of NLNG for steering the companies to record successes, particularly the Train 7 FID.

“l wish the exiting members good health and more successes in their future endeavors.

“To the incoming members of the board, I congratulate you on this appointment; your selection is based on your experience, integrity and expertise.

“I, therefore,urge you to bring all these to bear in the discharge of your responsibilities in line with the progressive agenda of Mr President,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports  that some of the new board members had worked in the industry in the past.

Daukoru was a former Minister of State for Energy and also Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in 2006.

He became the Amayanabo, or traditional ruler, of Nembe Kingdom in 2008.

Also, Ikem-Obih was a former Chief Operating Officer, Downstream of the NNPC and Rabiu a former Group Executive Director at the corporation

