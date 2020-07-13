COVID-19: 35 doctors infected in Kwara, says NMA

Dr Kolade Solagberu, NMA Chairman, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Ilorin on events heralding the association’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Solagberu, however, noted that the association had not recorded any casualty among it’s members.

He cautioned residents to disregard the beliefs that COVID-19 was not real and was only a money making avenue for the government.

”Residents should help the doctors to help them by not paying unnecessary visits or consultations to hospitals.

”For now, people should avoid visiting the hospital except for life threatening issues.

”We advise people to engage in e-health service instead of physical consultation to avoid contact as much as possible.

”People should stop unnecessary visit to patients in the hospital. Those who follow a patient waiting to be attended to, are not encouraged for now.

”You should just help us to help you because the less the number of patient we attend to, the less the chances of spreading the virus.

”This is because every patient is a potential COVID-19 case,” he said.

The NMA chairman commended the Federal and State governments for the continuous closure of schools, adding that safety should be paramount until the coast is clear.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 7 p.m on Sunday, Kwara has 401 confirmed cases – 208 active, 179 discharged and 14 deaths.