COVID-19: 35 doctors infected in Kwara, says NMA

COVID-19: 35 doctors infected in Kwara, says NMA

Monday, July 13, 2020 12:47 pm


The Kwara branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has said that 35 doctors had so far tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus manifested  in the state.

Dr Kolade Solagberu, NMA Chairman, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Ilorin on events heralding the association’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Solagberu, however, noted that the association had not recorded any casualty among it’s members.

He cautioned residents to disregard the beliefs that COVID-19 was not real and was only a money making avenue for the government.

”Residents should help the doctors to help them by not paying unnecessary visits or consultations to hospitals.

”For now, people should avoid visiting the hospital except for life threatening issues.

”We advise people to engage in e-health service instead of physical consultation to avoid contact as much as possible.

”People should stop unnecessary visit to patients in the hospital. Those who follow a patient waiting to be attended to, are not encouraged for now.

”You should just help us to help you because the less the number of patient we attend to, the less the chances of spreading the virus.

”This is because every patient is a potential COVID-19 case,” he said.

The NMA chairman commended the Federal and State governments for the continuous closure of schools, adding that safety should be paramount until the coast is clear.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 7 p.m on Sunday, Kwara has 401 confirmed cases – 208 active, 179 discharged and 14 deaths.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    Nigeria’s unclaimed dividends hit N158.44bn in 2019
    1 hour ago

    Dirty LAWMA: Why Lagos may remain dirty
    4 hours ago

    Magu speaks on alleged ‘loot’ of N550bn recovered fund
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria treated, discharged 13,447 COVID-19 patients
    4 hours ago

    Army rescues 8 kidnapped victims, recovers weapons in 3 states
    6 hours ago

    Covid-19: Health Commissioners in Kogi, C/River to face prosecution
    6 hours ago

    Celebrating Wole Soyinka at 86
    11 hours ago

    Kongi at 86: Oracular and humanistic