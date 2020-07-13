EFCC urges court to deny popular social media influencer, Adeherself, bail

EFCC urges court to deny popular social media influencer, Adeherself, bail

Monday, July 13, 2020 2:47 pm


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has urged an Ikeja Special Offences Court to deny popular social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, bail.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Samuel Daji, the lead prosecuting counsel for the anti-graft agency, made the plea on Monday during Adewale’s bail hearing on a charge of possession of fraudulent documents.

NAN reports that Adewale is popularly known as Adeherself.

“I urge the court to refuse the bail of the defendant and order accelerated hearing,”Daji said.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Mr Tunde Salami, had applied to the court to grant bail on liberal terms to Adewale who had been remanded in EFCC’s custody since July 7.

Following the submissions of the defence and prosecuting counsel, Justice Sherifat Solebo, adjourned the case till Wednesday for ruling on the bail application.

The defendant was arrested following intelligence reports received by the EFCC on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

According to the EFCC, Adewale had on June 15, with the intent to defraud, had in her possession a fraudulent document entitled “WhatsApp.”

“The offence violates Section 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011,”Daji had said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Court sentences hairstylist to 20 years in prison for rape, others
    19 mins ago

    I will return total peace to Plateau before leaving office – Lalong
    34 mins ago

    Magu: Prophet Omale slams N1bn libel suit on News Agency of Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria’s unclaimed dividends hit N158.44bn in 2019
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: 35 doctors infected in Kwara, says NMA
    3 hours ago

    Dirty LAWMA: Why Lagos may remain dirty
    5 hours ago

    Magu speaks on alleged ‘loot’ of N550bn recovered fund
    6 hours ago

    Nigeria treated, discharged 13,447 COVID-19 patients