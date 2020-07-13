More people going hungry – UN

More people going hungry – UN

Monday, July 13, 2020 8:57 pm


Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations,

The United Nations in its latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report says more people are going hungry.

Released on Monday, the report estimates that no fewer than 687.8 million people suffered hunger in 2019, up by 10 million from 2018, and by nearly 60 million in five years.

According to the study, high costs and low affordability also mean that billions cannot afford healthy or nutritious meals.

It warns that the COVID-19 pandemic could push 130 million more people into chronic hunger by the end of 2020.

Asia remains home to the highest number of undernourished with 381 million people affected, followed by Africa with 250 million, according to the study.

It adds that Latin America and the Caribbean is third with 48 million people.

It notes that although prevalence of undernourishment has changed slightly little at 8.9 per cent, the absolute numbers have been rising since 2014.

This means that over the last five years, hunger has grown in step with the global population.

In a video message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the report had sent a “sobering message”.

“In much of the world, hunger remains deeply entrenched and is rising.   

“Countries continue to grapple with malnutrition in all its forms, including the growing burden of obesity. The COVID-19 pandemic is making things even worse,” Guterres said.

He said the world should take action to prevent many more people from slipping into hunger as predicted

“The report is clear: if the current trend continues, we will not achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2, zero hunger, by 2030. 

“The transformation can begin now.  Investments in COVID-19 response and recovery need to help deliver on our longer-term goal of a more inclusive and sustainable world. 

“We must make food systems more sustainable, resilient and inclusive – for people and planet,” the UN Chief appealed.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Why payment to our foreign scholarship beneficiaries is delayed – NDDC
    36 mins ago

    Indoor airborne spread of Coronavirus possible – NCDC warns
    42 mins ago

    Police nab man for allegedly raping minor after buying sachet water
    59 mins ago

    I-G says video in circulation of maltreatment of man not Nigerian
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: PTF discourages physical meetings, prefers virtual meetings
    1 hour ago

    Buhari approves new boards for NLNG, BGT
    1 hour ago

    EFCC presents witness against Mompha’s accomplices
    2 hours ago

    Domestic passengers to arrive 90 minutes before takeoff – Minister