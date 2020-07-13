Nigeria, Saudi Arabia restate commitment to OPEC+

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia restate commitment to OPEC+

Monday, July 13, 2020 11:46 pm


Timipre Sylva

Saudi Arabia and Nigeria have reiterated their firm commitment to the Organisation of Petroleum Export Countries and its allies known as OPEC+ agreement.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipriye Sylva, who disclosed in Abuja on Monday, said that the countries also reiterated commitment to the level of production cuts to reduce output.

Sylva said that he had a phone discussion with Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi Minister for Energy.

According to him, the discussion focused on developments in the global oil markets, the improvement in demand for oil and progress toward full implementation of the OPEC+ agreement.

“Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Chairman, Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+, emphasised the importance for all OPEC+ participants of meeting, their production stated in the agreement, in order to accelerate the rebalancing of the global oil market,” he said.

Sylva further confirmed the commitment of Nigeria to the OPEC+ agreement and clarified that the country had not yet met the terms of agreement and was currently below the level of the agreed cuts.

He also confirmed that Nigeria would raise its level of conformity to 100 per cent and would compensate, during the months of July, August and September, for the over-production in May and June.

He noted that at the end of the call, the two ministers stressed that efforts by OPEC+ countries toward meeting production cuts as stated in the agreement would enhance oil market stability.

The minister added that it would also help accelerate the rebalancing of global oil markets.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    602 repentant Boko Haram members denounce membership
    13 mins ago

    UN expert accuses White House of ‘onslaught’ against media
    2 hours ago

    Why payment to our foreign scholarship beneficiaries is delayed – NDDC
    2 hours ago

    Indoor airborne spread of Coronavirus possible – NCDC warns
    2 hours ago

    Police nab man for allegedly raping minor after buying sachet water
    3 hours ago

    I-G says video in circulation of maltreatment of man not Nigerian
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: PTF discourages physical meetings, prefers virtual meetings
    3 hours ago

    Buhari approves new boards for NLNG, BGT