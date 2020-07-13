Police nab man for allegedly raping minor after buying sachet water

The Police in Jos have arrested a 39-year-old businessman, Abdul Abdul, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl after buying N20 sachet water in her mother’s makeshift store.

Abdul, a married man and father of six who resides in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area, allegedly committed the crime on June 8, when he went into the shop to buy water.

The suspect told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) behind the bar in Jos, on Monday, that he did not know what came over him when he had ‘sex’ with the minor.

“On June 8, it was raining heavily and I needed a place to take shelter after alighting from the tricycle, so I went into the shop, opposite a house I am building.

“I bought a sachet of water from the girl after which we started discussing.

“I placed my hand on her shoulder and she did not resist so I went ahead to make attempts to have sex with her.

“She pulled down her leggings herself and told me not to ejaculate inside of her, immediately I ‘released’ on the side of her laps she ran out screaming which attracts neighbours.

“She is someone I know, we all live on the same street.

“It was after everything that my eyes open and I realised what happened, I didn’t force her; she agreed to have sex with me,” the suspect narrated.

The police prosecutor in charge of the case, Mr Edwin Enegbenoise, told NAN that the suspect has been charged to state High Court and would appear before Justice J. Bakfur soonest.