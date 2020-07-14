APC youths leaders laud Gov Akeredolu’s feat in Ondo

The youths, comprises all APC Zonal Youth Leaders, made the assertion in a statement by party’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Mr Afeez Repete, in Abuja on Tuesday.

They gave the commendation after a project inspection visit to the state.

The youths leaders said: “We have just visited Ondo State to access the achievements of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu. We are impressed with what we saw on developmental projects.

“We are committed to the progress of our party, and this progress can only be proportional to the performances of our public office holders.

“We have chosen to come to Ondo State, to have a firsthand information of what our Governor has been doing to the good people of Ondo State.

“Part of the projects include: Oke Alabojuto Road construction in the Northern Senatorial District, the construction of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, which was abandoned for eight years.

“And the construction of Redemption Bridge in Ore and of course, the industrial hub in Omotosho,” they said.

According to them, others include: the building of Ondo Revenue House, Rehabilitation and construction of over 700 primary schools across the state.

These projects, they added, would convince every lover of progress that Gov. Akeredolu has done well in areas of infrastructure.

According to them, beyond the states, we also intend to engage the Ministers and Heads of Government Agencies on good governance.

“This, we feel should be done to help our party,” APC youth leaders said.