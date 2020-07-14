Enugu airport runway for completion Aug. 30 – aviation minister

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:24 pm


Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

The ongoing rehabilitation work on the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu would be completed on Aug. 30, aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on Tuesday in Enugu.
Sirika told newsmen after inspecting the ongoing works at the airport that the rainy season was largely responsible for the delay in the completion of the runway.
The minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far.
He said that when completed, the runway would be one of the best in the country.
“The Federal Government wanted to make a very quick intervention in this procurement, to ensure that the runway is completely rehabilitated for safety,” he said.
Sirika said that the outbreak of COVID-19 hindered the progress of the work, but expressed happiness that the contractors were back on site.
“We are back to site and we have made tremendous progress. What is left is little, we have completed up to 95 percent of the job.
“Work on the perimeter fence and the road are ongoing to ensure that this airport, including the Air field lighting, is delivered for day and night operations.
“You know we are now in the rainy season and just like COVID-19, the rainy season is also a monster in construction or procurement of this nature, ” he said.
Sirika commended the contractors for the good job done so far.
”I am very happy at the rate at which they are going and I am very confident that this procurement will be delivered on Aug. 30; this, of course, is with due consideration to the weather, ” Sirika said.
