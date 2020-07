Governor Douye Diri on Tuesday described the dismissal of the suit challenging his validity as the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the November 2019 governorship election of Bayelsa State as a triumph of democracy.

Thus, Alaibe’s lawyer, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe was forced to withdraw the appeal. Speaking to journalists soon after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, Diri was sworn in on Feb. 14, a day after the Supreme Court sacked the former governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo averred that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man in the country.

“Clearly and transparently, the Justices have displayed uprightness. They have also displayed that the Supreme Court is indeed the last court in Nigeria.

“I want to appreciate them and I believe and pray that God will continue to guide them, use them to do justice to all manner of people.”

In a press statement, Daniel Alabrah,the Acting Chief Press Secretary to Diri quoted the governor appreciating Bayelsans home and abroad as well as lovers of the state government for their prayers while promising not to fail them.