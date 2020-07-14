NDDC probe: Rivers Govt warns Akpabio, others on Nunieh

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:58 pm
But Nunieh, disputed the allegations, asserting that she served in Kwara State.
She also alleged that the Minister Akpabio, always scheduled official meetings for private residences ‘ because he had a plan B’, noting that one time he smacked the minister in the face for sexually harassing her in his Apo, Abuja home.
Nunieh also said she did not respond to most memos from Akpabio when she was NDDC boss because they were frivolous and written by people under the minister who did not have such rights to carry out official communication with her office.
She also insisted that she was pressured by the minister to take an oath of allegiance, which she declined, thereby further souring her official relationship with the minister.
Joining the fray on Tuesday, the Rivers State Government, through Paulinus Nsirim, its Commissioner for Information and Communications warned that those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC must ensure that Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.
“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.
“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.
“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances.
