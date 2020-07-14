NDDC probe: Rivers Govt warns Akpabio, others on Nunieh

*Supports Buhari’s effort reposition NDDC

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

There was a fresh twist to the controversies over the management of Niger Delta Development Division, NDDC, with River State Government warning that it would do everything possible to prevent Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission from any form of danger.

The Minister, had also accused Nunieh of insubordination, failure to respond to official memos as well as lacking the requisite qualifications for holding a high office like the headship of the NDDC.

Specifically, Akpabio claimed the former NDDC boss has not being able to present he National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Recall that Nunieh had stirred controversies on Monday claimed she slapped the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in his Abuja home for sexually harassing her.The claim followed assertion by Akpabio had during a TV interview accused Nunieh, who was sacked as the NDDC boss about six months ago of being a trouble maker, citing the fact that she has been married to four husbands as evidence.

But Nunieh, disputed the allegations, asserting that she served in Kwara State.

She also alleged that the Minister Akpabio, always scheduled official meetings for private residences ‘ because he had a plan B’, noting that one time he smacked the minister in the face for sexually harassing her in his Apo, Abuja home.

Nunieh also said she did not respond to most memos from Akpabio when she was NDDC boss because they were frivolous and written by people under the minister who did not have such rights to carry out official communication with her office.

She also insisted that she was pressured by the minister to take an oath of allegiance, which she declined, thereby further souring her official relationship with the minister.

Joining the fray on Tuesday, the Rivers State Government, through Paulinus Nsirim, its Commissioner for Information and Communications warned that those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC must ensure that Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.

“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.