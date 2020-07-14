Police recover 2 anti-aircraft guns, 8 AK 47 rifles, others in Borno

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 11:40 pm


Police:

The Police Command in Borno says it has recovered two anti-aircraft machine guns and eight AK 47 rifles along Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

Mr Mohammed Aliyu, Commissioner of Police made this known while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Aliyu said the command also recovered at the scene two magazines with 51 rounds, 270 rounds of machine gun ammunitions and four spare barrels.

Aliyu said the guns were recovered by the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) stationed at Auto village from an accident vehicle on the busy road on Monday.

He said members of the squad had noticed a cut off in vehicular movement on the road and became curious.

“The squad suspected something was wrong and their suspicion was further heightened after a report of an ambush on a military team by insurgents.

“Our men move in on rescue and came across an overturned vehicle on fire and a corpse in civilian dress believed to be member of a Boko Haram.

According to Aliyu, the weapons are in the command’s custody.

Besides, the commissioner also paraded five suspects arrested for various offences, including alleged car theft and stealing of rams.

