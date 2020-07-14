Police rescue soldiers from Boko Haram after attack in Borno

Police rescue soldiers from Boko Haram after attack in Borno

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 11:22 pm


File: Nigerian Cops


The Nigerian Police Counter-terrorism operatives have rescued two soldiers who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.


According to PRNigeria, the terrorists had killed some security personnel and abducted others after an attack on soldiers on a patrol.

The publication quoted a police ‘Situation Report’ (SITREP) which disclosed that “At 14.30 Hrs of July 13, 20120, an Army Patrol Team was attacked by Boko Haram along Auno Road and killed two soldiers and kidnapped others while carting away two of military’s gun truck, AK 47Rifles and unspecified numbers of ammunition.

“Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Nigerian Police on pin down point (operation), at the area went after the terrorists. After a gun battle recovered one gun-truck, rifles and rescued two soldiers alive.

“All exhibits handed over to the Commissioner of Police Command,” the security report concluded..

Meanwhile, in another development, Nigerian troops have thwarted an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to seize an Army barracks in Maiduguri.

PRNigeria learnt that the terrorists had attempted to seize the 333 Artillery Barracks of the Nigerian Army but were resisted after heavy exchanges of fire that lasted for about two hours between late Monday’s night and early Tuesday’s morning.

