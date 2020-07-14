Road Mishap: Police Lose 7 Officers in Katsina

Road Mishap: Police Lose 7 Officers in Katsina

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 4:19 pm


  • File: Scene of an accident

    11 Others Receiving Medical Attention

  • IGP Dispatches Medical Team to Kaduna, Orders Immediate Payment of Burial Expenses and Benefits

 

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has condoled the families of the seven  Police officers attached to the Special Forces Unit of the Nigeria Police Force who died in a ghastly motor accident on 12th July, 2020 on their way to Katsina State. The unfortunate incident, which involved an 18-seater Toyota Hummer Bus conveying eighteen personnel of the Unit, occurred at Jaji town along Kaduna-Zaria Road. The deceased were part of an additional deployment made recently by the Force to boost the ongoing fight against bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Katsina State.       

 The IGP, who described the incident as a huge loss to the Force, notes that the incident is one of the unfortunate sacrifices, officers often encounter in the line of duty. He described the deceased as “Heroes of Peace”.

A team of Police Medical Personnel has been dispatched to Kaduna State where eleven (11) officers that survived the accident are receiving medical attention. Three of the deceased officers have been buried according to Islamic rites while the remains of the other four officers have been deposited in a Morgue.

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Police Accounts and Budget Department to ensure the immediate payment of the burial expenses, benefits and other entitlements to the families of the deceased officers.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    The Magu/Malami marabout war
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria At 60: A Special Commemoration By Top 50 Brands Nigeria
    4 hours ago

    Magu’s troubles: The state of play
    5 hours ago

    Oyo State records highest daily figure of COVID-19 infections
    5 hours ago

    Kogi Vigilante team kill 2 kidnappers
    5 hours ago

    Virtual Court Sitting not unconstitutional now – Supreme Court
    9 hours ago

    CBN stops importation of maize
    9 hours ago

    Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases jump to 33,153