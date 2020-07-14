U.S. bows to pressure, rescinds policy targeting foreign students

U.S. bows to pressure, rescinds policy targeting foreign students

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 11:49 pm


US President Donald Trump

The United States has rescinded its recent immigration policy requiring foreign students to leave the country if all their classes were to be taught online.

U.S. District Judge in Massachusetts, Allison Burroughs, announced this on Tuesday at a court hearing on a suit filed by two higher institutions against the policy.

Burroughs said the government had reached a settlement with the plaintiffs, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), to revert back to status quo.

The policy reversal comes exactly a week after it was announced and a day before the government’s deadline for universities to submit a change of plans by Wednesday.

On July 7, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that it would begin enforcement of in-person requirements on F-1 and M-1 visas.

It stated that foreign students would not be allowed to remain in the country if their institutions moved classes fully online.

The department said affected students would face “immigration consequences”, including deportation, if they failed to comply.

The rule, according to the agency, applied to holders of F-1 and M-1 visas, which are issued to academic and vocational students, respectively.

The announcement triggered a wave of opposition across the country, with Harvard and MIT being among the first critics to challenge it in court.

Many other lawsuits followed, including from a group of 18 states led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

New York, California and Washington filed separate suits in addition to Johns Hopkins University and the University of California public school network

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    7 alleged illegal employment agencies operators arrested in Abuja
    27 mins ago

    Former nurse admits killing 7 U.S. military retirees
    32 mins ago

    Chelsea win to boost UEFA Champions League chances
    38 mins ago

    CBN unveils non-interest guidelines for AGSMEIS, MSMEDF, others 
    43 mins ago

    Illegal refining: 6 suspects arrested as facility catches fire in Lagos
    51 mins ago

    Election: APC ‘ll reclaim Edo, says Sylva
    56 mins ago

    Police recover 2 anti-aircraft guns, 8 AK 47 rifles, others in Borno
    1 hour ago

    EFCC docks man for alleged N206.5m fraud