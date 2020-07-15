Breach of COVID-19 protocol: ‘You’re irresponsible’, FAAN tells Yari

Former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, on Monday provoked the ire of Nigerians over his refusal to obey the protocol put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the Malam Aminu International Airport when he was traveling through the facility last Saturday.

According to reports, the former governor had refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment department who insisted that his luggage must be disinfected at the airport.

In its reaction, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria described the behaviour of Yari as irresponsible, while noting that he put the lives of other passengers in danger by his behaviour.

FAAN also said the action of the former governor has been “duly escalated,” meaning he has been reported to higher authorities.

Condemning the ex-governor’s behaviour in a series of tweets entitled ‘Public Announcement’, FAAN said: “The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby strongly condemns the conduct of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari who blatantly violated the Public Health procedures (COVID19) on travels at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday 11th July 2020.

“He refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

“The former Governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable and as such it has been duly escalated.

“FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs, to please respect the presidential directive by observing the public health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travelers against infection and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”