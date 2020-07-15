Gokada CEO: The grisly details of his murder by a ‘professional killer’

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 9:08 am
The dismembered body of the 33 years old self made millionaire was discovered in the $2.25 million condo he bought last last year by his sister, the New York Police Department said.
The Police say the murder was carried out by a professional killer who cut up the 33-year-old’s corpse with an electric saw.
Police say they have surveillance footage of the gloved suspect wearing a hat and mask covering his face, and carrying a bag.
He waited to enter the elevator with Saleh.
‘The perp had a suitcase. He was very professional,’ one police source told the Daily News.
Sources told the New York Post that as the pair rode up to the seventh floor apartment together, Saleh appeared puzzled.
The suspected attacked Saleh as soon as they stepped out of the elevator which opened directly into his home.
One of Saleh’s siblings gone to check in on him after she became concerned because she had not heard from him for a day and and found his dismembered body in his home.
According to Daily Mail, the body of Saleh was cut up with a power saw, which was lying nearby and was still plugged in.
The newspaper quoted police sources as saying the body parts had been sorted into different plastic bags.
Police detectives are trying to find out whether the arrival of the victim’s sister interrupted the dismembering of Saleh’s body and also investigating if the killer was able to escape through another exit.
‘We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,’ NYPD spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves said.
Saleh was born in Saudi Arabia but his family hails from Bengali.
His business suffered severe setbacks after his Gokada was banned earlier this year by the Lagos State Government.
The ban, which came after Gokada raised $5.3 million in funding from Rise Capital, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, in May 2019 led to retrenchment of over 800 staff of the company.
