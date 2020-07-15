Gokada CEO: The grisly details of his murder by a ‘professional killer’

The dismembered body of the 33 years old self made millionaire was discovered in the $2.25 million condo he bought last last year by his sister, the New York Police Department said. The Police say the murder was carried out by a professional killer who cut up the 33-year-old’s corpse with an electric saw.

Police authorities in New York are hunting for the killer of the founder of motorcycle-hailing company ‘GoKada’ and co-founder of ride-sharing venture Pathao, Fahim Saleh who was found dead in his New York apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they have surveillance footage of the gloved suspect wearing a hat and mask covering his face, and carrying a bag.

He waited to enter the elevator with Saleh.

‘The perp had a suitcase. He was very professional,’ one police source told the Daily News.

Sources told the New York Post that as the pair rode up to the seventh floor apartment together, Saleh appeared puzzled.

The suspected attacked Saleh as soon as they stepped out of the elevator which opened directly into his home.