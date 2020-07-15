Gunmen kill 1, abduct 2 members of Maku’s elder brother

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 2 members of Maku’s elder brother

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 3:17 pm


Maku:

Gunmen on Tuesday killed one and abducted two family members of Salisu Usman-Maku, elder brother to Labaran Maku, a former Minister of Information.

A family member, who preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia that the gunmen stormed their house at Gudi village of Akwanga Local Government Area in the early hours of Tuesday.

The source said the gunmen killed their sister and kidnapped their brother and his wife.

It said the gunmen shot sporadically which led to the death of their sister and kidnap of their brother, who is an officer with the Nigeria Immigration Service and his wife.

When contacted, Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Zainab Lawal, confirmed the incidence of the kidnap of their staff, Salihu Usman-Maku and his wife.

She said: “Nigeria Immigration Officer (NIS) Supt. Salisu Usman and his wife have been abducted at gun point.”

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police spokesperson in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, proved abortive as he did not respond to calls and text message.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Why I married my stepson – Russian influencer, Marina Balmasheva
    24 mins ago

    Buhari mourns as more facts emerge of how Nigeria’s first female combat pilot died
    50 mins ago

    Segun Osoba at 81: How I discovered corpses of Balewa, Okoti-Eboh
    1 hour ago

    A’Ibom govt. threatens to sack striking health workers
    2 hours ago

    At least 140 medical workers die of COVID-19 in Iran – Ministry
    3 hours ago

    Osoba at 81: Forever a news hound
    3 hours ago

    S/ Court judgment: PDP chieftain, Dudafa, congratulates Gov. Diri
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria As A Confederacy Of Dunces