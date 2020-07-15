Just in: Magu regains freedom

Just in: Magu regains freedom

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:50 pm


Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission who has been in detention since he was arrested and hauled before a presidential panel probing his stewardship at the anti-graft agency has regained his freedom.

Magu has been detained in a police facility in Abuja from where he was taken before the panel investigating his activities every morning to answer questions.

His lawyer had written Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police last Friday asking for bail for him.

But the IGP, in a response released earlier today said the panel investigating the suspended EFCC Chairman is the one holding him

However, Magu was released on Wednesday evening and it was not certain if his release has anything to do with his lawyers’ letter.

He was arrested last week Monday and has been detained by the police since then.

