Kidnappers kill man, hang corpse on tree to rot after collecting ransom in Rivers +photos)

… Tied to a Tree found in a forest Eleme, Rivers State

…. Police Arrest Suspects who confessed to the crime

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

It was another gruesome experience for journalists in Rivers State as a team of Police Officers led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operation, ACP Innocent Umerie, led them to a forest forest at Alesa farm road in Eleme Local Government Area of State where one Mr. Dinabari Ereba was killed and tied to a tree by his kidnappers despite collecting a ransom of N1m from members of his family.

Police led journalists to the scene of the crime after the arrest of the two of suspected kidnappers of Mr Ereba identified as Osundu Uchendu and Amebulem Amos.

According to the police, the apprehended duo were among the five man gang who kidnapped and killed Mr. Ereba in the forest after collecting ransom from the family.

The 38 years old was kidnapped on the 15th of May 2020 at Woji in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing Journalists in the forest, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer ,PPRO; Mr. Nnamdi Omoni explained that the two suspects were arrested while trying to change the colour of the deceased’s vehicle.

He also assured that efforts to arrest the fleeing members of the gang are ongoing.

One of the suspects, Osundu Uchendu old who confessed to the crime said he joined the gang as a result of hardship. He said he received N30,000 from the ransom.

The suspects confessed to have carried out other operations around Woji ,Abuloma ,Peter Odili Road and Eleme communities.

Meanwhile, the elder brother to the deceased, Mr. George Deekor, said his younger brother was coming from the hospital where the sister gave birth before he was kidnapped.

He explained further that the kidnappers after collecting one million Naira ransom from the family, but did not release him, only for the family to realize through Police investigation that he was gruesomely murdered and tied to a tree in a forest at Eleme.

Late Ereba who hailed from Bera community in Gokana Local Government area and lived at Woji community in Obio-Akpor local government area near Port Harcourt was said to be a sachet water producer and distributor .

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Philip Okparaji, has expressed shock over the killing of the kidnap victim.