Police kill one alleged kidnapper, rescue 2 victims in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

A patrol team of the Ogun Police Command led by the Divisional Police Officer of Shagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade on Wednesday rescued a corp member and one other person from suspected kidnappers along the Shagamu –Ijebu Ode road part of the State.

One of the kidnappers was also shot dead, the Police Command, said in a statement.

According to the statement, the police team had in the course of its patrol sighted a Sienna bus with registration number MUS 86 FN with some occupants with suspicious looks and had consequently flagged the vehicle down.

But instead of the driver to stop, he speed off towards Ijebu-Ode road consequent upon which the DPO ordered his men to chase the vehicle.

Having realized that they are being pursued, the men in the car started firing at the policemen while on the move and the policemen fired back.

Some of the occupants later jumped down, abandoned the vehicle and ran into the bush, but the policemen chased them and successfully shot one of them dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Rescued from the abandoned car includes : a youth corp member identified as Okoroji Agnes attached to Federal Girls College Sagamu and one Tawa Sosanwo.

The two victims narrated how they were kidnapped at various locations by the hoodlums who were taken to unknown destinations before police intercepted them on the road.

Their operational car was recovered with the following items: One black toy gun, one gold wrist watch, One Samsung galaxy S7 phone, one cutlass, and one black wrist watch.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson who was full of praise for the gallantry display of his men has appealed to members of the public especially hospitals to inform the police if anybody with gunshots injury is seen in their area. He also assured the members of the public that the fleeing members of the gang will be hunted for and arrested within the shortest possible time.