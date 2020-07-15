Why I married my stepson – Russian influencer, Marina Balmasheva

By Nehru Odeh

She had more than 42, 000 followers on Instagram. But she never had love. And when she found one, she quickly went for it. This is the story of Russian Influencer, Marina Balmasheva, who has married her stepson, Vladimir Shavyrin, after she divorced his father she lived with for 10 years..

According to Daily Mail, she shared a video as they exchanged vows at a local registry office, enthusing they are expecting their first baby. Marina also shared a photo on their wedding day along with a heart-shaped picture, saying: ‘We drove to the registry office, I didn’t even have a hairbrush with me. The rings were in the car. There was a good mood and a little embarrassment. After the registry office, we dressed in typical wedding attire and enjoyed a nice reception at a local restaurant with several guests.”

Intriguing? Wait for this: Marina said the reason she married her stepson is because he makes her smile. “You never know how life will turn out and when you will meet a person who makes you smile …I know that some will judge us, others will support us, but we are happy and wish you to be as well,’” she said.

Marina, who is so much in love with Vladimir also said they are helping to raise three of his five siblings, According to reports, she adopted her ex-husband’s five children when they were together, but the youngest one, who has Down syndrome, continues to live with the father. She also revealed that she wants to have children with Vladimir and that they are currently planning their wedding.

What is her ex-husband’s reaction? “I think he does not like what we have done.” Marina, who revealed that they weren’t on speaking terms with him, said. She reportedly adopted her ex-husband’s five children when they were together, but the youngest one, who has Down syndrome, continues to live with the father.

Still, another funny thing about the marriage is that she first flew a kite in May by posting a picture she had taken with the boy 13 years ago, when he was seven alongside a recent photo of them cuddling each other. Rather than garnering support, as she had expected, it triggered a storm of protest. Yet they went ahead to tie the knot.

Many were outraged following the post about the marriage, saying it was immoral to start a relationship with the child that she had helped to raise. Others went on to make crude comments about her ditching an older man for a younger model.

Marina, who hails from the western Russian region of Krasnodar Krai, lived with her husband Alexey, 45, from 2007 for over 10 years before the relationship ended in divorce