COVID-19: 57 health workers infected in Plateau, cases in Nigeria now 34,259

The agency said that no new state had reported a case in the past 24 hours.
According to the centre, till date, 34,259 cases have been confirmed, 13,999 cases discharged, while 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It said that the 643 new cases recorded were reported from 19 states thus, Lagos (230), Oyo (69), FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), and Ogun (27).
Others were, Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), and Ekiti (1).
Meanwhile, the agency in line with the national strategy on testing, has continued to scale up diagnostic capacity for COVID-19 in the country.
Therefore, ”53 laboratories have now been activated for COVID-19 testing across 31 states in the country.
”These include Federal, State, Private, and GeneXpert laboratories,” it announced.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCDC said it has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in a whole-of-society approach.
