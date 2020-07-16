Drama as Wike foils arrest of ex- NDDC boss, Joi Nunieh

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

It was high drama in Port Harcourt Rivers State on Thursday as Governor Nyesom Wike stopped a detachment of police officers from arresting former acting Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Joi Nunieh

A detachment of Police officers had laid siege on the residence of the former NDDC boss located directly opposite Holy Rosary Secondary School, Old GRA Port Harcourt very early on Thursday attempting to arrest her. However, Nunieh refused to surrender to the police officers.

She later told a television station that the police officers did not come with any arrest warrant.

However, the siege ended when Wike, accompanied by security operatives attached to the River Government’s House stormed the Nunieh residence and took her took her away in his convoy. It was later learnt that the Governor took the embattled former NDDC boss to the State Government’s House. Nunieh was due to leave Port Harcourt to Abuja on Thursday morning to testify before a Committee of the House of Representatives probing the activities of NDDC.

Wike had earlier promised that his administration will never allow any harm befall Nunieh from the ongoing controversies surrounding the Commission.

At the time of filing this report,there has not been any official statement on Wike’s action at Nunieh’s house. However, in several video clips that have gone viral, Governor Wike’s convoy was seen driving into Nunieh’s house and moving out with her in his convoy.