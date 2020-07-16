Family of Tolulope Arotile suspects foul play, demands probe

Richard Elesho/ LokojaThe last may not have been heard about the death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile. The Nigerian Air Force announced her death in an accident Tuesday.

However, Tolulope’s immediate elder sister with whom she stayed in Kaduna before the said accident, Damilola Adegboye has disclosed that the young pilot received a call after which she relunctantly went out and called for thorough investigation into the circumstances sorounding her death.

Adegboye in an interview with journalists in Lokoja on Thursday said that the family is devastated by the untimely death wondering how an ordinary reversing could kill a person just like that.

“We in the family are not convinced that Tolu can just die like that in a freak accident. I know that the military is well trained in the art of investigation, we want them to carry out a thorough investigation that can convince us beyond all doubts that the incident that led to his death was real.

She Said on the day of the incident,Tolu and herself were in the room where she was sleeping until she received a call.

“A call came in to her phone which she picked. From the way they spoke I knew that the caller must be a senior officer calling her to come to Airforce base. She felt reluctant and I offered to drop her off”

According to her. “One hour later, I saw online that something serious has happened to her.” I couldn’t believe that somebody I just dropped off is dead.

Also speaking, the mother of Tolulope, went down memory lane about how she gave birth to her describing her as a special child who Ioved fasting and prayer.

Meanwhile the Kogi state house of assembly has called on the state government to immortalize her.

The call was contained in an Oral Motion moved by the member representing Ijumu Constituency, Kilani Olumo at Plenary on Thursday.

Kilani Olumo said the deceased pilot has contributed her quota to the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

He noted that her death is painful and a great loss to the State, pointing out that, immortalizing her is a reward for hard work and dedication to protection of the Nation’s territorial integrity.

The Lawmaker prayed God to grant the family and Nigeria Air Force the grace to bear the loss.

Seconding the motion, the member representing Lokoja One Umar Tenimu described the motion as timely in view of the efforts of the Late Pilot to the Nation’s security.

The Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole in his ruling, called on the State Government to urgently immortalize the young icon.

A minute silent was observed in honour of the Late Combatant helicopter pilot.