Magu: ‘What I have gone through is a case of dog eat dog’

The uspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has described the allegations against him as “nonsense.”

Magu spoke after he was released on Wednesday in an exclusive interview with The Nation newspaper.

He has been detained since he was arrested on 6 June and hauled before a presidential panel where he has been answering questions on his five years stewardship before he was released on Wednesday.

In the interview, Magu said what he went through was “one of those risks of the job.”

“What I have gone through is a case of dog eats dog but I see it as one of those risks of the job. But we must not give up in any way.

On the allegations against him, he said: “They are nonsense. They are mere trump up allegations to tarnish my image and that of the EFCC. I did not steal or divert or convert funds to private use. I read the allegations and I was shocked.