Man, 47, impregnates daughter, 16, reports self to police, insists on abortion

*”I started making love to my daughter when she was about 12 years old in 2017.

* “Whenever I am overpowered by evil forces l have sex with her, and she doesn’t complain”

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers have arrested a 47 year old man, Eromonsele Mahmud, for impregnating his 16 years old daughter who he said he has been having sex with from when she was 12 years old.

In a weird twist to the incest, the perverted man not only confessed impregnating his daughter, but has insisted that the 8 weeks old pregnancy must not be terminated.

Mr. Eromonsele Mahmud who hails from Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, while being paraded by Rivers Police Command told journalists at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt that: “There is an irresistible spiritual force that comes upon me once in a while to have sex with her. And when it comes even my daughter who is now about 16 do not resist does not report to anybody.

“I decided to give myself up.The Police did not arrest me because know that what l have been doing is an abomination,which will make me loose my job, friends and family. But if my imprisonment will liberate my daughter so be it.

“About what will happen to the pregnancy which is about two months old, I support abortion. The Ministry of Social Welfare should know what to do. I am somewhat relieved that I may be out of my daughter’s life so that the evil forces that makes me have sex with her will stop and she would be free.”

Mr. Mahmud also disclosed that he was once married but divorced his wife when the daughter was very young.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer,PPRO; Mr. Nnamdi Omoni told Journalists that the command is investigating the matter and will arraigned the suspect in court at the end of the investigation.

A Staff of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Kaine Harry, told Journalists that the Ministry was alerted by Doctors Without Borders about the incident and the Ministry in turn reported to the Police.

Mrs. Harry said the minor who was impregnated by the father is in protective custody at the moment.