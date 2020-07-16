Minister pays tribute to Oyewole, Ukaigwe

The death of the former Chairman of Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan Chief Bode Oyewole and former board member of the Women Football League Ms. Henrietta Ukaigwe has been described as huge loss to Nigerian Football, their families and the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser, Media office of Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare, The death of the duo of Oyewole and Ukaigwe is a big blow to Nigeria as their death has robbed the football family of their invaluable service and contributions.

According to the Minister ” Nigeria has lost two accomplished journalists, administrators and committed individuals who did so much to uplift the standard of Nigerian Football. While Chief Bode Oyewole presided over Shooting Stars when they won the treble in 1998, Ukaigwe is known to have championed the development of female football. They both played significant roles in positioning Nigerian Football to lofty heights. They were indeed shinning lights of not just the Journalism profession, but football development. Their death is not just a loss to their immediate families and friends, but the pen profession and Nigeria football. They died when their services were most needed. My deep condolences to their families, friends, NUj, SWAN and the entire football fraternity. May their souls find eternal peace in the bossom of the most high God. ” the statement concluded.

Both Oyewole and Ukaigwe died on Tuesday July 14th , 2020

Oyewole was a former Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists between 1978 and 1980, worked with the Regional office of Radio Nigeria and served as the Chief Press Secretary to late Governor Kolapo Ishola. Ukaigwe was Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, worked with Vanguard Newspapers, Minaj Broadcasting Services, and Superscreen Television. She formed the Female Football Interest Group that championed the course of developing female football in Nigeria.

Elder Bode Oyewole is expected to be buried in Ibadan on Friday.