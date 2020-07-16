NDDC ‘N40bn probe drama’ continues with walk out, warrant of arrest

However, in a resolution passed soon after the walk out, the House Committee on NDDC issued warrant of arrest for Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei.

Pondei had stormed out of the hearing after accusing the Chairman of the committee Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) of corruption.

“We in the NDDC is not comfortable with the Chairman of this committee, presiding over a matter.

“He is an accused party, the NDDC has over time accused Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo of different crimes against the NDDC and he has responded in the press.

“He is an interested party and we do not believe that the NDDC can have justice because he cannot seat on his own case.

“We have no issue of appearing, we appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee and as long as he reminds, we will not make any presentation,” he said.