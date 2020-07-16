Oyegbola Extols the Leadership Qualities of Oba Ayorinde, the Late Ikija Monarch

Thursday, July 16, 2020 3:02 pm


Oyegbola

By Daniels Ekugo
A chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) for Abeokuta North Local Government, Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, has commiserated with the people of Ikija in Abeokuta North LGA and the entire Egba Traditional Council on the demise of Oba Shamusideen Ayorinde, the Alakija of Ikija.
Oyegbola-Sodipo, who was one of the dignitaries that graced the 8th day Fidau prayer for the repose of the late Oba Ayorinde at his G.R.A. Ibara residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, described the late monarch as a man with outstanding leadership qualities.
He said that the highly respected traditional ruler was a peace-loving leader who was passionate about the development of not only his immediate community, but of Oke Ona Egbaland and Ogun State as a whole.
“The Alakija lived a fruitful and purposeful life, worthy of emulation. I pray that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and provide succour to his family and the good people of Ikija, Oke Ona and Egbaland. He was a man with royal carriage and unique charisma.” He added.
Welcoming Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo and his entourage to the Fidau prayer, Engr. (Chief) Seni Ayorinde thanked him for coming and encouraged him to emulate the good virtues of the late Oba as he prepares for the forthcoming chairmanship elections.
Late Oba Ayorinde passed on at the age of 88 on July 4th, 2020 after a brief illness.
