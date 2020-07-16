Rivers APC crisis: Amaechi’s faction suffers setback, appeals for calm

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State loyal to Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has asked its members to remain calm following the ruling of a Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice Augusta Kingsley-Chuku which restored a member of a rival faction, Igo Aguma as Chairman.

The Amaechi faction of the party has Davis Sokonte as the chairman of its faction in Rivers, while the Aguma faction is loyal to Senator Magnus Abe.

Both sides have been engaged in control of the structure of the Rivers chapter of APC.

However, Ogbonna Nwuke, the Publicity Secretary of the Amaechi faction appealed to its loyalists to be calm, in a statement on Thursday after it said it learnt “that a Rivers State High the Court has issued a perpetual injunction restraining the Hon. Sokonte led Caretaker Committee from parading itself as Chairman”. It was gathered that the suit which led to the sack of the Sokonte faction of the party on Thursday was filed by former majority Leader, Rivers State House of Assembly, Golden Chioma.

“While we await a full brief from our lawyers, it is necessary to state without equivocation that what is playing out in the Rivers APC is a fight that is between the Caretaker Committee which has the support of the people and those who are seeking to preside over the affairs of our party through the Courts”.

Nwuke said the decision of the Court is in utmost disregard of the principled stand of the National Executive Committee (NEC), stressing that the faction which is also loyal to the Minister of Transportation is not shocked by the ruling which has come from the State High Court.

“In fact, like other true members of the APC in this State, we expected the High Court decision to follow a consistent pattern which has been established in the past, and the presiding judge predictably towed that path. In the meantime, we urge members of the APC in the State to remain calm and law abiding. Regardless of what has transpired, our resolve to join in efforts to rebuild our great party remains unshaken,” Nwuke said.

Meanwhile Chioma has appealed to all members of the party to support Aguma as the Caretaker Chairman of Rivers APC.

He said this is necessary to enable him to reposition the party, unite members and conduct free and fair congresses that will reflect the will of party faithful in the state.

“Let me humbly call on all members of the State Executive Committee, leaders and members of the APC in Rivers State to put the ugly past characterized by internal wrangling behind and rally round Rt Hon Igochukwu Aguma, Caretaker Chairman of the party to unite our party and conduct free, fair and credible congresses that will deepen the confidence of Rivers people in the progressive ideals which APC represent,” he said.