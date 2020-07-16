Why my Facebook page was hacked – Uche Jombo

By Nehru Odeh

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo Rodriguez, comes across as a lady who has her reputation intact. But that was called into question recently when her Facebook page was hacked. Not only did the hacker have a field day posting raunchy and salacious pictures and videos on her timeline for days on end, they replaced her profile with a sexually explicit photo.

This went on for days, with many of her fans wondering if the Abia State-born actor had compromised and sold her soul to the devil. According to her, she lost about nine thousand followers who were outraged and shocked by those risqué pictures and videos.

Still, many believed it was the handiwork of some mischievous fellows. And they commented on each photo and video, saying it was definitely not the actor who posted those pictures. According to Uche, the page was hacked from somewhere in the Pakistan/India axis.

However, Uche has got her page due to her fan’s quick intervention. And she appeared live on Facebook on Wednesday 14 July, 2020 to give reason why the page was hacked and also to apologize for what she regarded as offensive.

“The problem is I linked my Facebook to my Instagram. So I’m not really active here. I just post on my Instagram and it comes here,” she explained.

She, however, said she had learnt her lesson and beefed up her security. She also promised her fans that such ugly incident will never happen again and thanked them for still staying steadfastly with her.

“I have learnt my lesson. And I apologize to you guys because it took a while before I could be reached,” she maintained.