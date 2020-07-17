Arotile: NGF mourns, says death is a loss to Nigeria 

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed deep sorrow at the tragic death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arotile died in a car accident on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, described late Arotile as a brilliant and promising officer.

He said that Arotile demonstrated a high sense of loyalty, patriotism and commitment to duty to Nigeria, particularly in maintaining peace and security in the country.

“The NGF regrets that Arotile ‘s life was cut in its prime and at a time she had so much to contribute to the upliftment of her country.

“Her demise is not only the family’s loss but that of the Nigeria Air Force, the government and people of Kogi State and the entire country.”

Fayemi prayed for the repose of her young soul, and that God would give her family and loved ones the strength to bear the loss.