Asante, Ouattara reelected ECOWAS Court’s President, Vice

Friday, July 17, 2020 8:58 am


Justice

The President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Justice Edward Asante has been re-elected for a second term of two years by the team of five judges of the Court.

A statement issued by the court on Friday, said that during the election that was conducted on Wednesday, the Vice President f the court, Justice Gberi-be Ouattara, was also re-elected for another term of two years.

Reacting to his re-election, Asante commended his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to use the second term to consolidate the improvements made in the delivery of the court’s mandate.

“I want to use the opportunity to thank my colleagues for the honour done me and my country Ghana for the re-election which shows that they approve of the trajectory which we are collectively taking the Court towards.

“I also want to commend them for working tirelessly together in contributing to the modest achievements we have achieved since coming on board, which are manifested in the significant improvements recorded in the swift and effective disposal of cases since we took office two years ago.

The five judges of the Court include Justices Edward Asante (Ghana) President, Gberi-be Ouattara (Cote D’Ivoire) Vice President, Dupe Atoki (Nigeria), Keiukura Bangura (Sierra Leone) and Januaria Costa (Cape Verde).

