Court fines 12 Nigerians for illegal migration

Friday, July 17, 2020 4:33 pm


A Federal High Court sitting in Katsina has sentenced 12 out of the 42 Nigerians arrested for illegal entry into the Republic of Niger from where they had intended to go to Europe.
Justice Hadiza Shagari, directed that the suspects should either pay N50, 000 fine or be remanded in the correctional centre for three months, the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS said in a statement on Friday.
NIS Spokesman, Mr Sunday James  who revealed this in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja said the Katsina State Command of Immigration Service (NIS), received 42 Nigerians  who were repatriated for illegal entry into the Republic of Niger en route Europe. 
James said that they were repatriated to Nigeria through the Kongolam Control Post. 
He said that the affected Nigerians, between 18 and 35 years, evaded immigration clearance and crossed the border to enter into the Republic of Niger. 
“The remaining 30 offenders will soon be docked in court upon completion of charges against them, ” NIS Spokesman said.
The Comptroller-General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, in a reaction to the development, directed that the rest 30 persons be tried without further delay.
Babandede advised travellers to always present themselves to the immigration officials for examination whenever they were travelling  out.
He also advised that those returning to the country should present themselves for checks in line with Section 15 Subsection (1) a and b of Immigration Act 2015.
