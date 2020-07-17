Customers should utilise Ecobank’s digital banking platforms- Demola-Adeniyi

Ecobank advises its customers to utilise the bank’s digital banking platforms which include *326#, EcobankPay, Ecobank Online, Ecobank Mobile, Ecobank OmniLite and the Rapidtransfer App. One of the incentives being used by Ecobank, to enable customers embrace digital banking, is the free offer on transfers below N5,000. “This zero-charge offer has been running for three months now and will continue till the 30th of September 2020”. These were the words of Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria.

Further, she said “Ecobank’s USSD code, *326#, which is popularly known for its zero session fee can also be used for other transactions such as paying bills, sending money, buying airtime, checking BVN, applying for an Xpress Loan, opening a bank account instantly and even generating an e-token for cardless withdrawals at any Ecobank ATM or Xpress Point. Amazing features have been added to the updated Ecobank Mobile App to make the users’ banking experience not just simpler, but also safer and more rewarding. Some of these unique features include the ability to create a virtual card, send money via text or email, split bill and request money”.

Mrs.Demola-Adeniyi, who was speaking on the backdrop of the advantages of digital banking noted that e-banking or digital banking as it is commonly called, has become the order of the day for both the young and old, especially now, as our current reality encourages us to adopt social distancing. “To avoid non-essential contact and bank remotely, all a customer needs is a mobile device. It is also important to note that there is a need for customers to maintain online safety to avoid falling victim to fraudsters and scammers. Customers who need to make enquiries or register complaints can do so by following the bank’s verified social media pages and reaching out to our 24-hour contact centre by email, calls or live chat” she stated.