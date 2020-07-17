Edo 2020: 35 political associations to support Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than 35 political associations in Edo state, have formed a coalition and unanimously endorsed the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Philip Shaibu, for another four years.

Some of the political associations include: Social Democratic party (SDP), United People’s Party (UPP), Kowa Party, Accord Party, Action Democratic Party (ADP), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Party (ADP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Most of the political associations were among the political parties recently delisted by the Independent National Electoral Com (INEC), while three, namely, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), are on INEC’s list.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and CPP, Collins Oreruan, said that the 35 political parties have collapsed their structures to massively support the Governor’s re-election bid.

He noted that the Governor’s educational and agricultural revolution in the state has attracted commendations from national and international community.

“We resolved that instead of acting as individual entities, it will be more effective to support the Governor as a block, with our existing party structures across the state.

“We also advised our individual governorship candidates to withdraw and join hands with the Governor to consolidate on the growth, developmental legacies and foundation he has laid in his first tenure.

“We shall work in synergy with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to mobilise voters at the grassroots for the reelection of the Governor.

“We have seen his positive economic development, positive industrial revolution, positive comprehensive and qualitative educational programmes and positive agricultural value chains, among others,” he said.

Oreruan noted that under Governor Obaseki-led government, the state has witnessed peaceful atmosphere for businesses and industrial growth, which he said has created employment opportunities for the youths.

He assured: “Our support for Obaseki is total, cohesive, progressive and focused on better life for the people of the state.

“Our grassroots campaigns shall be issue-based, highlighting the visible projects and programs of Obaseki’s administration, devoid of lies, character assassination and false propaganda.”

Also speaking, Chairman of United Peoples Party (UPP), Mr. Kennedy Odion, said the developmental strides of Governor Obaseki informed their decision to collapse structures for his re-election, come September 19.

The Deputy state chairman of PDP, Mr. Harrison Omagbon, who spoke on behalf of his party, thanked members of the CPP for the endorsement of the party’s candidate.

Omagbon described the coalition as “a marriage of convenience to ensure victory for our governorship candidate.”

“PDP chose Obaseki because of his developmental strides in the state and his viability. We are convinced he will do more in his second tenure,” he added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deregistered 74 political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu announced the deregistration of the parties in Abuja on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

According to him, the 74 political parties did not satisfy INEC’s requirement.

Nigeria now has 18 political parties, and here’s the full list of the parties that survived INEC deregistration process: