Edo: Police arrest 28 for crimes, kill 2 robbery suspects

Edo: Police arrest 28 for crimes, kill 2 robbery suspects

Friday, July 17, 2020 10:10 am


Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo,

The Edo state Police Command said it arrested 28 suspects for various crimes within the last few weeks.

Mr Johnson Kokumo, Commissioner of Police in Edo disclosed this on Thursday, in Benin while briefing the media on the Command’s “modest” achievements.

According to Kokumo, 15 suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery, while six were arrested for alleged cultism.

He also said that four suspects were arrested for alleged murder and three suspects for kidnapping.

He also said that two suspected armed robbers were shot dead by the command.

The Commissioner disclosed that two cut to size guns were recovered were recovered within the period as well as 25 live ammunition and three cartridges.

He said that other exhibit recovered within the period were one vehicle and the sum of N385,000.

He however explained that on July 16 at about 00:30 hours, armed robbers numbering eight stormed Amagba Community where residents were robbed of numerous valuables.

“Information got to the Police and in collaboration with the vigilance men, engaged the hoodlums in a shootout.

“Two of them died from gunshot injuries sustained during the shoot out and died while on the way to the hospital, while the third was arrested alive.

“The following items were recovered from them; one live Cartridge, one expended cartridge, 14 assorted handsets and one memory card.

Other items recovered were one string of traditional beads, one wrist watch, and one Jack knife. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    MSME Awards:Plateau Entrepreneur emerges winner in Wood work category
    23 mins ago

    Coronavirus surge, renewed lockdowns fan fresh worries about global fuel demand
    38 mins ago

    Arotile: NGF mourns, says death is a loss to Nigeria 
    57 mins ago

    Probe takes pictures of sun from only 77 million kilometres away
    1 hour ago

    Asante, Ouattara reelected ECOWAS Court’s President, Vice
    2 hours ago

    Enugu: 2 consultant psychiatrists docked for alleged theft of late colleague’s money
    2 hours ago

    Group wants immortalization of Tolulope Arotile
    3 hours ago

    Kogi to give due attention to welfare of Pensioners – DG