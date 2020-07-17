Ekiti govt name-shames 66-year-old convicted sex offender

A statement from the office of the Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, released a Public Notice on the status of Akintewe, who is from Ondo town.

He has been convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl, and is currently serving a five-year prison term at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti.

Akintewe has also been registered in the Sex Offenders’ Register at the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice.

The Commissioner said the name-and-shame policy is part of the proactive measures deployed by the state government to rid Ekiti of all forms of violence against women and children.