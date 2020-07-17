Gokada CEO: How Police got his alleged killer

Attempt by the 21-year -old Tyrese Devon Haspil to clean up his act after allegedly killing the founder of Gokada, Fahim Saleh, led to his arrest for the murder of the tech entrepreneur, Officials of the New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Friday.

A surveillance camera had captured the killer, dressed in a ‘ninja like manner’, wearing a black mask and carrying a duffel bag, following Saleh off an elevator in his building and apartment in New York city.

But the Police said the man who tried to cover his identity was Haspil, a former personal assistant of the young tech entrepreneur.

He was arrested by the Police early Friday and will be charged with second-degree murder and other crimes for allegedly killing his former boss.

Investigation by the police that the tech entrepreneur was killed on Monday, the day before his body was found.

Police said a taser was used to immobilise Saleh who was then stabbed to death.

After the act, Haspil used his former boss’s credit card to pay for a cab to a supermarket at West 23rd Street in Manhattan where he bought materials to clean up the crime scene.

He then returned the next day to dismember the body and clean up the crime scene.

A security video taken from inside the elevator shows the killer later using a battery-operated portable vacuum cleaner to remove traces of the remains of the tech entrepreneur, New York Times reported.

Police had previously said the killing of Saleh looked “like a professional job” because the killer had tried to cover his identity while putting the dismembered body inside bags to hide the evidence of the crime.

An autopsy by a New York medical examiner on Thursday showed that Saleh had died from multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso.

Police say Saleh’s sister disrupted the processing of the dismembering the remains of the entrepreneur when he buzzed from the building’s lobby. This led the suspected killer to flee through the apartment’s back door and into a stairwell before the sister arrived. The sister later raised alarm about her discovery. ALSO READ Gokada CEO: The grisly details of his murder by a ‘professional killer’