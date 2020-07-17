Group wants immortalization of Tolulope Arotile

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A group, the Alliance of Yoruba Youths Council Worldwide, Kogi State Chapter, AYYCW has called for the immortalization of Late Tolulope Arotile, the first Nigerian female combat helicopter Pilot who died Tuesday in an accident.

The group in a statement signed by it’s Coordinator, Comrade Oshatimehin Samuel Ekundayo recommended that the Kabba township Stadium be completed and named after the departed Flight Officer who was commissioned into the NAF in September, 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defense Academy Regular Course 64.

“Flight Officer Tolulope Arotile who hails from Iffe in Ijumu LGA of Kogi State was a patriotic and rugged officer who devoted her energy to serve her father land, Nigeria selflessly.

“She displayed her brilliancy and dedication to duty as she served in getting rid of armed bandits and other criminal activities in Nigeria and North Central in particular as a member of the Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.

“She partook in several Airstrikes against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, to mention but a few.

“She has raised the morale of so many young ladies out there that they also have the capacity to do what men can do.

“Immortalizing Flight Officer, Tolulope Arotile will show that her service and patriotism is well appreciated by the government of Nigeria

‘We therefore call that the Kabba Township Stadium be named after her as “TOLULOPE. AROTILE STADIUM, KABBA” and upgraded to desired standard.

“The death of Flight Officer Arotile is a big loss to the Alliance of Yoruba Youth Council worldwide especially the Kogi State Chapter and the entire Yoruba race.

“We pray her gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace as we also use this medium to send our unreserved condolences to the immediate family, Kogi state government and the Nation as a whole.