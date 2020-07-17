Kogi to give due attention to welfare of Pensioners – DG

The Kogi State Government has promised to prioritize the welfare of Pensioners and to eliminate all forms of bottlenecks responsible for delay in payment of gratuities and pensions in the State. The indication was given by the new Director General of Kogi State Pensions Reform Commission, ( KPRC) Hajia Mariam Ozioma Abedo.

The Director General gave the assurance during the screening and confirmation of her nomination and members of the commission by the Kogi state House of Assembly. She noted that as people who have served their fatherland, the senior citizens ought not to suffer.

The DG stated that the commission has mapped out a strategy to ensure quick defrayment of backlog of pensions and gratuity liabilities by gradual listing of beneficiaries on monthly basis.

Hajia Abedo hinted that those who are about to retire in the next five years will be retained in the old scheme , while those retiring after that will be captured in the new scheme adding that a department will be created to handle such matters.

She explained further that a thorough data base would be generated to capture those in the old model and those that will be in the new scheme to enhance efficiency in the processing of retirees informations.

According to her ”We have efficient Information Technology personnel that will handle that, so we dont have problem with accurate staff data and with the support of the governor we will deliver on our mandate.” She assured.

The pension boss said the new pension reform commission was a fall out of the 2008 kogi Pension Act which could not be implemented until now because a commission was not constituted

Hajia Abedo however called for the cooperation of all pensioners to enable her and the commission achieve their target.