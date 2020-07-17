Sports Minister, Dare, empowers 300 Women

Minister of Youth and Sports Mr Sunday Akin Dare has empowered 300 women through the disbursement of Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) interest free loan across all the 33 Local Governments and 35 LCDA’s In Oyo State .

The first phase of the empowerment programme took place yesterday at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan with women from Oyo South and Oyo Central Senatorial Districts benefiting .

The second phase of the programme for other women beneficiaries from Oyo North Senatorial District is expected to take place on July 20 , 2020 in the ancient city of Ogbomoso , the country home of the honourable minister.

Dare who was represented by the former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Olagunju Ojo enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the money.

” The Empowerment isn’t about giving people money; it’s about giving them power. One that cannot be taken away from them, and through which they can sustain themselves, I commend Hon. Sunday Akin Dare for his genuine commitments to the poverty alleviation schemes . I also urge all the beneficiaries to make good use of the money ” Olagunju stated .

The women leader of All Progressive Congress(APC) in Oyo state, Mrs Mabel Williams lauded Hon. Sunday Dare for his selfless service and kind gesture .

“When you make an impact in one family, you have touched a community, which in turn impacts the nation. And that is what the Honourable Minister,Hon. Sunday Akin Dare is doing with various programs of this kind . He can only make this financial empowerment available but you are in the best position to judiciously make use of it”, Mrs Mabel emphasised.

The Special Assistant to Osun state governor Gboyega Oyetola on diaspora Hon. Titilayo Fadahusi, who also represented the minister , stated that women from the 33 Local Government Areas and 35 LCDA’s are the beneficiaries of the empowerment scheme . According to Mrs Titilaoye , the financial assistance was given to the women to finance their small scale businesses and make them self- reliant.

This would ensure they are able to contribute their quota to the development of the state and Nigeria at large .

Hon. Segun Ajanaku commended the contributions of Hon. Sunday Dare to the women development and overall progress of the state .

“The essence of this empowerment is to relieve women from economic hardship as an impact of Covid-19 which has affected all parts of the world”, Ajanaku stated .

Hon. Sunday Dare was represented by former Speaker Of the Oyo State House Of Assembly, Hon Olagunju Ojo . Others in attendance are Oyo State APC Women Leader, Mrs Mabel Williams, Hon.Segun Ajanaku, Former Oyo State Head Of Service, Hon. Soji Eniade among others.