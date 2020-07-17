Troops kill kidnap kingpin, rescue 34 victims, arrest suspects in Benue –DHQ

Friday, July 17, 2020 4:55 pm


Kidnapped victims rescued by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE 4 carried out a raid operation on a suspected kidnappers den at Tomayin village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue on Thursday, during which Zwa Ikyegh identified as the ring leader was killed.

Other members of the gang escaped with various degrees of gun shots wounds.

“The successful encounter led to the rescue of 32 kidnapped victims some of whom have been in captivity for over a month,” Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the success was recorded following a credible intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap syndicate operating in Igbom village in Nenzev council ward of Logo Local Government Area.

He said that the troops of Sector 2 and 4 carried out a raid operation on a suspected kidnappers den at Tomayin village in Logo on July 16, killing their ring leaders.

According to him, all the rescued kidnapped victims have been reunited with their families in different communities in Logo Local Government Area.

“Troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, 6 locally made rifle, one locally made pistol and a magazine.

“Others include 22 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 cartridges, 2 motorcycles and some Charms and the hideout has been equally destroyed,” he said.

Enenche said the troops also responded to a distress call on another kidnapping incident at Austoma in Mbanema Council ward of Ukum Local Government Area.

He said that the troops promptly mobilised to the scene leading to the arrest of two suspects.

The suspects are Mr Sealemun and Orduem both of whom are linked to late Terugwa Igbagwa Aka Orjondu.

He added that the troops recovered one motorcycle which the kidnappers were using for their heinous crimes.

According to him, the suspects are currently undergoing investigation after which they will be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further necessary action.

“Troops have continued to dominate the area with patrols and ambushes while normalcy has since been restored in the general area,” he said.

