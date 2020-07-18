Amos Olatunde Ojo now Acting Clerk to the National Assembly

An architect, Amos Olatunde Ojo, has been appointed the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA). He was, until now, the Secretary, Procurement, Estate and Works (SPEW) in the National Assembly.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Executive Chairman of the NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, in Abuja. He also announced other sppoinments: Mr. Bala Yabani Mohammed as Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly; Mr. Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan as acting Clerk, Senate, while Mr. Patrick .A. Giwa is to remain Clerk to the House of Representatives pending his retirement in November, 2020.

Also appointed was Yusuf Asir Danbatta as the Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission.

Amshi, in his statement titled “The National Assembly Service Commission approves the appointment of top management officers in the service”, said: “Pursuant to its mandate as provided in the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended), section 6(b) which states, ‘appoint persons to hold or act in the offices of: Clerk to the National Assembly, the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Clerk of the Senate, Clerk of the House of Representatives, Deputy Clerk of the House of Representatives, Secretaries to Directorates and holders of other offices that shall be created by the Commission by the recommendation of the Clerk to the National Assembly.’

“The National Assembly Service Commission at an emergency meeting held today Friday 17th July, 2020, has approved the appointment of some senior management staff for the service.

“Those appointed are: Ojo Amos Olatunde – acting Clerk to the National Assembly; Bala Yabani Mohammed – acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly; Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan – acting Clerk, Senate; Patrick .A. Giwa – to remain Clerk to the House of Representatives pending his retirement in November 2020 and Yusuf Asir Danbatta – Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission.

“All appointments are with immediate effect.”

See the relevant letter below: