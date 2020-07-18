Buhari Names Railway Complex After Jonathan

Buhari Names Railway Complex After Jonathan

Saturday, July 18, 2020 5:53 pm


Railway Complex in Agbor

This is another proof that politics of bitterness, despite political differences should not have roots in Nigeria.

Today, 18 July, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor, Delta State, after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

This was revealed by Rotimi Amaechi, Transport Minister, on his verified Twitter handle.

Chibuike.R. Amaechi’s Tweet:

“@ChibuikeAmaechi

·

36m

Today, we continued test-run of our new coaches on the completed Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line.

We’ve named the largest station on this route – the Agbor railway facility and station after former President Goodluck Jonathan”

