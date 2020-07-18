COVID-19 kills Catholic priest in Enugu

COVID-19 kills Catholic priest in Enugu

Saturday, July 18, 2020 3:43 pm


The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has announced the death of its priest, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, following COVID-19 complications at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre.

Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday.

Igweshi said that Fr. Cabanyes was a Spanish priest of the Opus Dei Prelature who worked in the diocese and had served the Nigerian Church for about 28 years.

“He was such a nice, easy-going, cordial, generous, prayerful, and dedicated pastor.

“He hailed from Spain, but loved our people so much and always attended our diocesan functions.

“His body has just been laid to rest, following the NCDC guidelines.

“Please as we pray for his peaceful repose, let us know that COVID-19 is real and we will do well to observe all the necessary health precautions and safety measures,’’ he said.

Igweshi, who is also the Chaplain of St. Lucy Chaplaincy, Emene, near Enugu, prayed that  Fr. Cabanyes soul rest in perfect peace.

