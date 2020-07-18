Ex Edo Assembly Speaker, Zakawanu Garuba, is dead

By Jethro Ibileke

A former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Zakawanu Garuba, is dead.

A family source who did not want to be named, said the former two-time member of Edo Assembly died of undisclosed ailment at an Abuja hospital Saturday morning.

Born on 23 August 1965, in Akpekpe community, Auchi, in Etsako West local government area of the state, Garuba studied law at the University of Ife, Ile Ife, Osun State (now Obafemi Awolowo University), and was called to Bar in 1990.

He was elected into the Edo State House of Assembly in 2003, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While in the House, he served as chairman of the House committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters.

He was made Speaker in 2007.

His tenure as Speaker saw the transformation of the Assembly into a vibrant and progressive chamber.

After his exit from legislative duty, Zakawanu Garuba was appointed into the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC to serve as the Executive Commissioner, Finance and Administration (now known as the corporate services directorate of the commission).

He holds the traditional titles of Oshiote of Auchi Kingdom and Okumagbe of Uzaire.

Details later…..