Five victims of Katsina explosion children of the same father – Police

Saturday, July 18, 2020 5:48 pm


Police:

Katsina Police Command has said all the five children who died in an explosion at  a farm in Malumfashi part of the State where children of one man who had gone to look for grass to feed animals.

The Police also confirmed that six children were injured in the blast.

In a statement,  the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said: “DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Maikwai.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene.

“The explosion killed five children that belonged to one Alhaji Adamu of Yammama village in Malumfashi local government area.

“It also injured six other children, who were sitting under the tree inside the farm,” he said.

He added that those injured have been taken to Malumfashi General Hospital for medical attention.

The Police spokesperson added that the scene of the explosion has been preserved, while detectives from Police EOD and CID are currently conducting investigation.
